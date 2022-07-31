Kotchasri statue theft suspect re-enacts crime

Thongchai Saengtrakarn offers a ceremonial apology after re-enacting his theft of a Kotchasri statute, at the Defence Technology Institute in Pakret district of Nanthaburi province on Sunday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The man who arrested for stealing a metal statue of the mythical Kotchasri, a symbol of the Defence Ministry, was taken to re-enact the crime in front of the Defence Technology Institute in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province on Sunday.

Thongchai Saengtrakarn, 38, was arrested at his house in Soi 49 off Chok Chai 4 road in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district on Saturday and was detained at the Pak Kret police station.



At 10am on Sunday, he was taken to the Defence Technology Institute in Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district for a re-enactment of the crime.



Pol Col Pongchak Preechakarunpong, the Pak Kret police chief, said Mr Thongchai was charged with stealing government property.



More questioning would be conducted to find if he had committed other crimes as Mr Thongchai had previously been convicted in five drug cases - one for having illicit drugs in possession and four for illegal use of drugs - and to establish the motive of the theft.



The effigy was one of a pair installed in front of the Defence Technology Institute. A security guard discovered the theft on Thursday morning and reported it to police, leading to an investigation and Mr Thongchai's arrest.