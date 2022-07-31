More meth pills seized on Mekong riverbank

Security personnel examine meth pills seized on the Mekong River bank in Nakhon Phanom on Saturday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A team of rangers from Ranger Company 2108 seized 180,000 methamphetamine pills from the bank of the Mekong River in Ban Phaeng district on Saturday night. Nobody was arrested.

Lt Wanchat Muanpuen, the company leader, said while the team was on regular night patrol along the Mekong river a long-tail boat with two to three men on board was spotted landing at Ban Phaeng Tai village in tambon Ban Phaeng.



The men unloaded a sack from the boat and left it on the river bank before speeding away.



The rangers examined the sack and found 90 plastic packages in it. The packages contained a total of 180,000 meth pills with a street value of about 20 million baht.



It was believed the meth pills had been smuggled from the northern border into Laos and then back into the country in Nakhon Phanom.



Since early this year, more than 10 tonnes of meth pills had been seized along the border in Nakhon Phanom, Lt Wanchat said.