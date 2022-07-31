7 cows killed by lightning in Korat

Section
Thailand
published : 31 Jul 2022 at 17:02

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Puttha Sa-ut points to the carcasses of her cows after they were struck by lightning in Bua Yai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Seven cows were killed after being struck by lightning during a rainstorm in Bua Yai district of this northeastern province on Sunday, the Hook 31 rescue unit reported.

Members of the rescue unit rushed to Ban Nong Mek village in tambon Dan Chang, Bua Yai district, after learning of the lightning strike which occurred at about 12.10pm.

Puttha Sa-ut, a villager of Ban Nong Mek, said she brought four cows to graze in a forest near the village, joining other cows which belonged to other villagers.

Shortly after noon, when the storm came, she herded the cows to gather under a tree. She and other villagers took shelter under a wooden shack nearby.

Suddenly a loud thunderbolt struck, killing seven of the cows, she said.

Mrs Puttha said she was saddened by the incident, saying the death of her four cows was a great loss to her family.

