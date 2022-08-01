Section
2,108 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 1 Aug 2022 at 07:55

writer: Online Reporters

People receive Covid-19 vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on July 24. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul).
The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,108 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,664 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Sunday morning.

There were 2,107 local cases and one imported case.

On Sunday, 2,540 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,710 others were receiving treatment (down from 23,161 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,592,284 Covid-19 cases, including 2,368,849 this year, with 4,538,170 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,404 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,706 so far this year.

Thailand

