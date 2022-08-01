2,108 new Covid patients, 19 deaths

People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul).

There were 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,108 new cases admitted to hospitals on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

This compared with 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,664 cases admitted to hospitals on Saturday, as reported on Sunday.

As of midnight Sunday, a total of 22,710 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 23,161 the previous day), including 11,873 in hospitals (down from 11,972). Of the remainder, 245 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 316) and 10,543 in home/community isolation (down from 10,809).

Of those in hospitals, 879 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 925) and 457 dependent on ventilators (down from 460).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,540 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Of the 2,108 new cases admitted to hospitals over the 24 hours, there were 2,107 cases in the general population and one imported case.

Antigen tests from July 24 to 30 detected 28,793 new infections a day on average.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,592,284 Covid-19 cases, including 2,368,849 this year, with 4,538,170 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,404 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,706 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 579,258 in 24 hours to 582.17 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 816 to 6.42 million.