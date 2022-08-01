Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

Forensic police note details at the scene of the fatal shooting in front of a pub in Phuket's Muang district early on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A man involved in an argument with a woman was shot dead by a security guard outside a pub in Muang district shortly before dawn on Monday.

Pol Col Sarawut Chuprasit, the Muang police superintendent, said the shooting occurred about 5am in front of the Sot Phuket pub on Phuket road in Muang district.



He said that what led up to the events was not clear and still being investigated.



What was known, he said, was that the pub had closed but two customers, a man and a woman, and security guards were still out the front of the venue. The man and the woman were quarrelling.

It appeared that the man was about to attack the woman with a knife and one of the guards intervened. The man continued to charge at the woman and another guard fired one shot at him with a pistol, killing him.

The guard who fired the killing shot had surrendered at Muang police station, Pol Col Sawarwut said.

The man who was killed was identified as Traitewich Jindamaikul, 27.

The guard who fired the fatal shot was Chaiwat Chuwong, 35. He surrendered to police and handed over a black UZB 943 Glock 9mm pistol with proper registration and a magazine loaded with 14 cartridges.

The investigation was continuing.