Illegal border crossers caught

An army officer takes information from Myanmar nationals who had illegally crossed the border into Thailand at Ban Tha Khanun in Thong Pha Phum district, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Twenty-one Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border into Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok and Sangkhla Buri districts of this western province were arrested by combined military and police patrols on Saturday and Sunday.

The 16 men and five women were caught in three groups - at Ban Tha Khanun village in tambon Tha Khanun, Thong Pha Phum district; at Ban Bongti Lang in tambon Bongti, Sai Yok district; and at Ban Song Kalia in tambon Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri district.

They told arresting officers they were from Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine townships and wwere heading for promised employment in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok. They had paid 15,000-30,000 baht each to job brokers.



They were handed over to police in the three districts for legal processing pending repatriation.