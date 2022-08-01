Severe Covid cases, fatalities will gradually drop: govt

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, gives an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on Monday. (Screenshot)

The numbers of daily Covid-19 cases - including severe cases - and fatalities are stable, and the numbers of severe cases and fatalities are likely to gradually fall in a few weeks, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Presenting an overview of Covid-19 in the country, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said at the Public Health Ministry on Monday that the number of new Covid-19 cases remained high - at 201,554 over the past week.

The number of severe cases in Greater Bangkok and tourist provinces was stable while those in other provinces rose.

"During the long holidays last month, workers in Greater Bangkok returned home. We must monitor if outbreaks begin in the other provinces," Dr Opas said.

New fatalities remained high in Greater Bangkok over the past week.

On Sunday 19 people died of Covid-19 , all elderly people and those with underlying illnesses. Of them, 47% were unvaccinated, 32% did not get a booster shot and 21% had their booster shot more than three months ago, Dr Opas said.

"The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants resist vaccines, so booster shots are necessary to reduce severe illnesses and fatalities," Dr Opas said.

The health system and hospital beds could still cope with severely ill patients thanks to vaccinations, he said.