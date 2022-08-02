1,843 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths

People receive Covid-19 vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on July 24. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul).

The country registered 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,843 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,108 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Monday morning.

All the 1,843 cases were local cases.

On Monday, 2,514 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,012 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,710 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,594,127 Covid-19 cases, including 2,370,692 this year, with 4,540,684 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,431 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,733 so far this year.