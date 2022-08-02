1,843 new Covid patients, 27 deaths

People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul).

There were 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,843 new cases admitted to hospitals on Monday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday.

This compared with 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,108 cases admitted to hospitals on Sunday, as reported on Monday.

As of midnight Monday, a total of 22,012 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 22,710 the previous day), including 11,771 in hospitals (down from 11,873). Of the remainder, 250 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 245) and 9,942 in home/community isolation (down from 10,543).

Of those in hospitals, 916 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 879) and 475 dependent on ventilators (up from 457).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,514 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

All of the 1,843 new cases admitted to hospitals over the 24 hours were local cases.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,594,127 Covid-19 cases, including 2,370,692 this year, with 4,540,684 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,431 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,733 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 521,965 in 24 hours to 582.90 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,259 to 6.42 million.

The United States had the most cases at 93.22 million, up 54,430, and the most deaths at 1.05 million, up 149.