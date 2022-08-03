Section
B4bn Pink Line deal inked
Thailand
General

published : 3 Aug 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

Bangkok Land yesterday signed a contract with Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM) for the MRT Pink Line Extension to Muang Thong Thani worth 4 billion baht.

NBM is a subsidiary of BSR JV Consortium, a joint venture between Bangkok Mass Transit System Group Holdings, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and Ratch Group, an independent power producer.

Peter Kanjanapas, chairman of Bangkok Land, said the project will provide a convenient transport mode for more than 300,000 residents and workers in Muang Thong Thani and about 10 million visitors and participants attending exhibitions and conferences organised at its exhibition halls each year.

The monorail will also ease traffic congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road, he said, adding that business in the area will have a chance to achieve additional growth of 10-20%.

The extension will be 3 kilometres long, with two stations at Muang Thong Thani and Muang Thong Thani Lake, he said. Bangkok Land will also invest another 1.2 billion baht for a skywalk to Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Kavin Kanjanapas, executive director of NBM, said the main MRT Pink Line will open in 2023.

