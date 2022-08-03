2,432 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

People receive Covid-19 vaccination at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district last month. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,432 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 27 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,843 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,431 local cases and one imported case.

On Tuesday, 2,472 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,940 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,012 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,596,559 Covid-19 cases, including 2,373,124 this year, with 4,543,156 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,463 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,765 so far this year.