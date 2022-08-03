Golf club fire destroys 30 golf carts

The fire-gutted third floor of the building, and remains of burned golf carts, at the Summit Wind Mill Golf Club in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli Yai district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire at the Summit Wind Mill Golf Club in Bang Phli district on Wednesday morning caused major damage to a three-story building and destroyed about 30 golf carts.

Ten fire engines from Bang Phli Yai and nearby tambons rushed to the golf course in tambon Bang Phli Yai after the fire was reported about 6.30am, Pol Capt Naret Leecharoen, duty officer at Bang Kaew, said.

They found the fire was raging through the third floor of a three-storey building, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Loud explosions were heard from golf cart batteries, which were plugged into chargers.

The fire was brought under control about an hour later. By then, much of the building was severely damaged and about 30 golf carts destroyed.

Veesuda Rungruang, chairwoman of the Bang Phli Yai tambon administration organisation, said the third floor of the building was where golf carts had their batteries charged. The fire began when they were still plugged into chargers.

The full extent of the damage was still being assessed and the damaged building has been closed to the public for checks on its structural integrity.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.