Number of digital lottery tickets to pass 10m for next draw

People choose lottery tickets sold by a street vendor in Bangkok at the inflated price of 100 baht compared with the official price of 80 baht. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will raise the number of lottery tickets available online from 9.1 million this month to 10.1-10.5 million for the next draw on Sept 1.

GLO chairman Lavaron Sangsnit said on Wednesday the number of tickets for the next draw would increase by 1-1.5 million to meet demand.

The GLO invited about 3,000 lottery vendors to sign contracts to sell some of their quota online to raise the number to that level.

Mr Lavaron said that digital tickets ensured that buyers could buy each ticket at its official price of 80 baht to mitigate the problem of inflated lottery ticket prices on the street.

Digital tickets were highly popular and as many as 7.4 million out of 9.1 million tickets available online for the Aug 16 draw were sold within the first day of sale, he said.

The number of lottery tickets available online would be increased by 1-2 million tickets per draw until digital tickets remained available for 7-10 days for each draw. The GLO would raise the number gradually to give enough time for conventional vendors to adapt, Mr Lavaron said.

He did not say if the GLO would eventually raise the number of digital tickets to 20 million as earlier reported. The GLO issues 100 million lottery tickets per draw.