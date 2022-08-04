Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,166 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,166 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

published : 4 Aug 2022 at 08:35

writer: Online Reporters

A girl wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 carries a bag of groceries during the annual Tay Krajad charity festival in Samut Prakan’s Pak Nam area on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A girl wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 carries a bag of groceries during the annual Tay Krajad charity festival in Samut Prakan’s Pak Nam area on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 2,166 more Covid-19 cases and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with 2,432 new cases and 32 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Wednesday morning.

All new infections reported on Thursday were local cases.

On Wednesday, 2,700 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,598,725 Covid-19 cases, including 2,375,290 cases this year, with 4,545,856 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,492 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,794 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Tensions rise

China is due on Thursday to kick off its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan following a visit to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

08:45
Thailand

2,166 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

The country registered 2,166 more Covid-19 cases and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

08:35
Business

Wage rate wrangling rattles on

The tripartite committee considering raising daily wages has yet to approve new rates proposed by provincial wage sub-committees due to dramatic differences in proposals submitted for consideration.

07:22