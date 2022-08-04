2,166 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

A girl wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 carries a bag of groceries during the annual Tay Krajad charity festival in Samut Prakan’s Pak Nam area on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 2,166 more Covid-19 cases and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with 2,432 new cases and 32 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Wednesday morning.

All new infections reported on Thursday were local cases.

On Wednesday, 2,700 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,598,725 Covid-19 cases, including 2,375,290 cases this year, with 4,545,856 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,492 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,794 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.