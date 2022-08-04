German patient's wife tests negative for monkeypox

Section
Thailand
General

published : 4 Aug 2022 at 12:16

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

The office of the Department of Medical Sciences in Phuket where lab tests on the German monkeypox patient and his Thai girlfriend were conducted. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: The Thai wife of a German monkeypox patient has tested negative for the disease.

Provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiatkoon said on Thursday the test by the Department of Medical Science laboroatory in the province showed she was not infected with the virus.

The couple arrived in Phuket on July 18 to stay with the wife's family in Muang district. He began showing symptoms five days later. He sought treatment and the test result was announced on Wednesday.

He was the third case of monkeypox in Thailand and the second detected on the holiday island.

His wife and six other people in close contact with him were placed in isolation for health observation.

Dr Kusak did not mention the lab test results of the other people on Thursday. He said on Wednesday that a preliminary check showed none of them had the virus.

