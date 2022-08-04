Partying senior cop accused of molesting sleeping actress

Lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd, left, accompanies TV actress Jaibua Hidding, seated centre, to file a sexual-molestation complaint with Khannayao police against a senior police officer at Bang Phlat in Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

A fact-finding investigation has begun into an allegation that a senior police officer in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district molested a TV actress while she was sleeping at a house in Khannayao district.

Pol Col Naren Khuengsanuk, police chief st Khannayao, said on Thursday that investigators would call witnesses to give statements. If the allegations were found to have grounds, the police officer would be summonsed to acknowledge charges.

Pol Col Prinya Luang-uthai, chief of Bang Phlat police, said on Thursday said the alleged molestation involved a chief investigator at Bang Phlat. He confirmed that a fact-finding probe was launched and the accused officer would be called to give his account of the alleged incident.

On Wednesday evening, 26-year-old actress Jaibua Hidding, accompanied by lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd, filed a complaint with Khannayao police against the chief investigator at Bang Phlat police station, for allegedly molesting her at a house in Khubon of Khannayao district.

According to the lawyer, the Thai-Dutch actress went to a party with three friends, a man and two women, on the night of Aug 1. Around 3am on Aug 2, a woman friend invited them to go another party at a friend’s house in a housing estate in Khubon area.

On arriving at the house they met the owner, a man, and his police friend. They drank together in the lounge room. Ms Jaibua said that around 4am she felt drowsy and asked to sleep on the sofa, near where the others were partying. She did not drink any more alcohol after that.

Around 9am, she awoke to the feeling of someone fondling her body and breasts. She saw that the police officer was trying to sleep on the same sofa with her, and was caressing her body.

She was shocked and looked around for her friends. She saw only one other person, a male friend sleeping on another sofa. She woke him up and they immediately left the house.

Mr Sittha alleged that the accused police officer had tried to contact Ms Jaibua, through the house owner and friends, to apologise for his actions. The house owner tried to mediate in the talks, but Ms Jaibua was determined to follow through on the case, the lawyer said.