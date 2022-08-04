Gunshots fired at passenger train in far South

One bullet hits the locomotive's window of a Sungai Kolok-bound passenger train on Thursday. No injuries were reported. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Several gunshots were fired at a Sungai Kolok-bound passenger train in Rueso district around noon on Thursday.

One bullet pierced the locomotive driver’s front window at head level.

Fortunately, driver Phiman Mitsuwan and train engineer Himgam Yusor were unhurt.

The No.171 Bangkok-Sungai Kolok rapid train was attacked between Balo railway station and Rueso railway station.

Prachaniwat Buasri, an assistant locomotive inspector for the State Railway Authority of Thailand, said that judging by the bullet holes and the trajectory it was clear the attacker aimed at the locomotive driver.

The attack had shaken the morale of locomotive crews and other train staff on the southern line, who were just doing their job, Mr Prachaniwat said.

Services on the line were immediately suspended, affecting the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express train, Sungai Kolok-Bangkok rapid train and all local trains heading to Sungai Kolok.

Travellers were told to board or disembark at Yala railway station. Affected ticket holders can seek refunds at their nearest railway station.

The bullet hole in the locamotive driver's window.. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

Police and railway officials inspect the train following the attack near Rueso railway station in Narathiwat. (Photo: Waedao Harai)