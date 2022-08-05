Section
2,253 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,253 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths

published : 5 Aug 2022 at 07:56

writer: Online Reporters

A child receives a Covid-19 shot at Central Westgate shopping mall in Nonthaburi on Thursday. The service is for 5-11-year-olds and is available in the province from 10am to 3pm every Thursday this month. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill).
The country registered 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,253 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,166 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Thursday morning.

All the 2,253 new patients were local cases.

On Thursday, 2,483 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,113 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,377 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,600,978 Covid-19 cases, including 2,377,543 this year, with 4,548,339 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,526 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,828 so far this year.

