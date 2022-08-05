Migrant smuggler already 'tagged' for previous offence

A plainclothes police officer finds illegal migrants jam-packed into an Isuzu D-max at an intersection in Muang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Thursday. (Photo supplied/ Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Twenty-four illegal migrants from Myanmar seeking jobs in Thailand and their two drivers were arrested in Muang district, with one of the drivers found to be already wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet from a previous offence.

Border patrol police intercepted stopped an Isuzu D-max and a Proton sedan with Bangkok licence plates at Huai Yai intersection in tambon Khlong Wan on Thursday.

The two vehicles were found to be carrying 24 illegal migrants from Myanmar. Both drivers and their passengers were arrested, Pol Maj Thawee Phanoi, commander of the Border Patrol Police Company 146, said on Friday.

The arresting team found one of the drivers was already fitted with an electronic bracelet on his left ankle. He had been arrested on charges of smuggling illegal migrants in July this year, released on bail and made to wear an electronic tag.

During questioning, the migrants said they had paid 30,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Thailand.

The migrants and the two smugglers were handed over to Khlong Wan police station for legal proceedings. The migrants will eventually be repatriated.