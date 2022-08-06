Section
Govt urged to bring home dead worker from UAE

published : 6 Aug 2022 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Surachai Piragsa and Penchan Charoensuthipan

The family of a Thai worker who recently died in the United Arab Emirates has called on the government to help bring his body home for funeral rites.

A relative of Chaowalit Charoensuk, a transgender who recently died in the UAE, holds a picture of Chaowalit at their home in Buri Ram. Surachai Piraksa

Banchong Saengwong, 58, from Buri Ram, said her 35-year-old son, Chaowalit Charoensuk, died last week at his sister's apartment in an undisclosed city after falling ill and the family needed help to bring his body home.

According to Ms Banchong, Chaowalit entered the UAE on a tourist visa last year to work as a masseur. He continued to stay after his passport expired with a plan to return home in a few months.

However, he fell sick last month and moved to stay with his younger sister in another city who looked after him. Chaowalit did not seek medical treatment out of concern about his illegal status.

When his condition worsened, his sister decided to take him to hospital, but he died before she could do so, according to Ms Banchong.

She said the family did not know how to bring Chaowalit's body home for funeral rites and did not have money to pay for expenses. She said she hoped the government would provide assistance.

A Labour Ministry official told the Bangkok Post that because the deceased was illegally employed, the Foreign Ministry would coordinate with authorities in the UAE and provide aid to the family.

