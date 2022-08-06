2,381 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths

People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at Central Westgate shopping mall in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province, on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,381 new cases admitted to hospitals on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

This compared with 34 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,253 patients on Thursday, as reported on Friday.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 21,250 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 21,113 the previous day), including 11,391 in hospitals (down from 11,908). Of the remainder, 262 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 241) and 9,528 in home/community isolation (up from 8,895), while 69 others were not specified.

Of those in hospitals, 910 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 911) and 471 dependent on ventilators (down from 482).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,209 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Among 2,381 new patients over the past 24 hours, there were 2,377 cases in the general population and four among prison inmates.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,603,358 Covid-19 cases, including 2,379,924 this year, with 4,550,548 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,561 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,863 so far this year.