Pair caught red-handed in Pathumwan with B18m in forged dollars

Two Thai nationals were arrested on Saturday for forging US currency after trying to exchange fake 100-dollar banknotes worth 18 million baht at a currency exchange in the Pathumwan area, police said.

Asmin Wandeng, 48, from Phatthalung, and Abdulroman Ritthito, 45, from Songkhla, turned up with a bag of 5,000 of the banknotes yesterday afternoon.

Staff alerted police when the bills were inspected and found to be fake. The suspects and the seized cash were taken to Pathumwan police station for further investigation and the US embassy was told of the seizure.

The suspects claimed to be in the rubber business. They said they sold rubber in a neighbouring country and were paid in dollars. A man identified only as Phet had told them to trade the dollar bills at a currency exchange, they said.

The pair have been charged initially with falsifying and using forged foreign banknotes.