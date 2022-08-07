Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,250 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,250 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths

published : 7 Aug 2022 at 08:30

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists and local people visit Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho), or the ‘Temple of the Reclining Buddha', in Phra Nakhon district on Saturday. More foreign visitors arrive in Thailand after the government eases Covid-19 rules. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
Tourists and local people visit Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho), or the ‘Temple of the Reclining Buddha', in Phra Nakhon district on Saturday. More foreign visitors arrive in Thailand after the government eases Covid-19 rules. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The country registered 2,250 more Covid-19 cases and 35 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,381 new cases and 35 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,249 local cases and one imported case.

On Saturday, 1,939 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,605,609 Covid-19 cases, including 2,382,174 cases this year, with 4,552,487 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,596 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,898 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,250 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths

The country registered 2,250 more Covid-19 cases and 35 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:30
Thailand

Emerging threat

Given the apparent rise in monkeypox infections, the Ministry of Public Health has come under pressure to formulate control and treatment measures.

08:00
Sports

Pathum survive Buriram rally to capture crown

Defending Thai League 1 champions Buriram United were given a taste of what is to come this season as they were beaten 3-2 by BG Pathum United in the Thailand Champions Cup on Saturday night.

06:00