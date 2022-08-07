Section
2,250 new Covid inpatients, 35 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 7 Aug 2022 at 08:30

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists and local people visit Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho), or the ‘Temple of the Reclining Buddha', in Phra Nakhon district on Saturday. More foreign visitors arrive in Thailand after the government eases Covid-19 rules. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
The country registered 2,250 more Covid-19 cases and 35 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,381 new cases and 35 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,249 local cases and one imported case.

On Saturday, 1,939 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,605,609 Covid-19 cases, including 2,382,174 cases this year, with 4,552,487 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,596 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,898 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

