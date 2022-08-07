Section
Thailand
General

Fire at energy ministry building under control

published : 7 Aug 2022 at 14:57

writer: Online Reporters

A fire at the Energy Ministry building in Chatuchak district on Sunday. (Photo: @DT_smile via @js100radio)

A fire broke out at the Energy Ministry on Sunday but was quickly brought extinguished by firefighters.

At 12.45pm, Jor Sor 100 traffic radio reported a blaze in the 36-floor building on Vibhavadhi-Rangsit Road in Chatuchak district.

It said about 15 minutes later that firefighters bad brought the smoke and fire under control.

FM91 traffic police radio said the fire started amongst materials on the 33rd floor, which was under renovation.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

