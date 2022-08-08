Section
Batch of Strykers arrives
Batch of Strykers arrives

published : 8 Aug 2022 at 08:03

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Thailand has received a new batch of Stryker combat vehicles. Army photo
Thailand has received a new batch of Stryker combat vehicles. Army photo

The Royal Thai Army has received its latest batch of 10 US-made Stryker armoured infantry carriers which arrived recently at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri.

The vehicles, bought from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, are worth about 900 million baht. The RTA now has 130 of the units. The army purchased Stryker carriers in three batches of 70, 50 and 10 units in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 fiscal years respectively. The total budget for the vehicles is about 9.1 billion baht.

The procurement also includes spare parts, tools and test equipment, along with training and maintenance support.

The 10 vehicles were taken to the Ordnance Department in Saraburi over the weekend for inspection before being delivered to the 11th Infantry Division in Chachoengsao province.

Thailand

Batch of Strykers arrives

The Royal Thai Army has received its latest batch of 10 US-made Stryker armoured infantry carriers which arrived recently at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri.

08:03
