1,842 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths

People gather for Covid-19 vaccination at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province on Aug 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill).

The country registered 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,842 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 35 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,250 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Sunday morning.

All the 1,842 new patients were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,015 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,319 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,526 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,607,451 Covid-19 cases, including 2,384,016 this year, with 4,554,502 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,630 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,932 so far this year.