1,842 new Covid inpatients, 34 more deaths

People gather for Covid-19 vaccination at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province on Aug 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill).

There were 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,842 new cases admitted to hospitals on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

This compared with 35 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,250 patients on Saturday, as reported on Sunday.

As of midnight Sunday, a total of 21,319 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 21,526 the previous day), including 11,349 in hospitals (down from 11,462). Of the remainder, 263 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 258) and 9,657 in home/community isolation (down from 9,756).

Of those in hospitals, 953 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 952) and 487 dependent on ventilators (down from 489).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,015 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

All the 1,842 new patients were local cases.

The 34 people who died were aged from 38 to 102 years.

Bangkok logged seven more deaths and there were three in the adjacent province of Samut Prakan.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had eight more deaths - two each in Chon Buri and Samut Songkhram and one each in Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi.

The North reported two deaths in Lampang and Phichit.

The Northeast saw eight more fatalities - three in Nakhon Ratchasima and one each in Chaiyaphum, Surin, Udon Thani, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

The South reported six coronavirus deaths - three in Nakhon Si Thammarat and one each in Surat Thani, Trang and Songkhla.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,607,451 Covid-19 cases, including 2,384,016 this year, with 4,554,502 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,630 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,932 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 556,051 in 24 hours to 589.38 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 780 to 6.44 million.

The United States had the most cases at 93.91 million, up 12,546, and the most deaths at 1.06 million, up 12.