Man found dead in short-time motel room

Police question staff of the short-time motel where a 62-yar-old man was found in Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Sunday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A 62-year-old man was found dead at a short-time motel a few hours after his young woman companion left on Sunday night.

Staff found the dead man, identified only as Thawee, in a room at a motel near Khlong Ta Ket community in tambon Paknam in Muang district about 9.30pm. He was naked and seated on the floor. A used condom was in a bin in the room.

Police said the man appeared to have died a few hours before motel staff found him.

Staff told police the man and a young woman had checked in for a short stay about 5pm on Sunday. The woman left about 7pm.

About 9.30pm staff knocked on the door because it was past the customer's checkout time. There was no answer. The door was not locked, so they entered the room, and found him dead.

Police said it appeared the man died of a heart attack. They would find the young woman and question her about the visit.