Safety issues at 83 Bangkok nightspots

A disk jockey sets the mood at a nightspot in Sukhumvit area, Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has found 83 entertainment places with safety issues, some with inadequate emergency exits for patrons, but most of them continue to operate.

City deputy governor Wisanu Sapsompol said on Monday that City Hall inspected 494 nightspots in the capital, and found 83 of them had safety issues.

Mr Wissanu said the BMA had sent written orders to 12 of these places, requiring immediate changes.

Three places were ordered to close and improve their entrances/exits within seven days. Two venues were facing legal action, and four had already made the needed changes.

The 68 other venues found to be at fault are still operating.

Deputy governor Thawida Kamolvej said officials gave verbal warnings to the owners of nightspots that could be improved easily. Closure orders were given to premises where their substandard features posed a clear threat to customers' safety.

City clerk Khachit Chatchawanit said most nightspots with safety issues were faulted for matters such as sub-standard smoke detection, number of fire extinguishers, fire exits, lighting and emergency lights.

The government ordered administrative officials to check the safety standard of entertainment places nationwide after the tragic fire at Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri last Friday.