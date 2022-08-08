Section
Nigerian monkeypox patient faces charges, deportation from Cambodia
Thailand
General

Nigerian monkeypox patient faces charges, deportation from Cambodia

published : 8 Aug 2022 at 15:14

writer: Online Reporters

The Nigerian man who fled from Phuket to Phnom Penh after being infected with monkeypox will be charged with immigrations offences in Cambodia and later be deported.

Keo Vannthan, the Cambodian Immigration Department spokesman, said the 27-year-old would be charged with illegal entry and also under disease control laws. He would serve a sentence and then be expelled from the country.

"He will face punishment for breaking immigration laws, as well as laws concerning infectious disease outbreaks," the Khmer Times on Monday quoted the spokesman as saying.

The man was declared fully recovered from the disease on Saturday and then quarantined for seven days at the immigration office.

The Nigerian had been living in Phuket as a visa overstayer. He fled Thailand to Cambodia in July after tests confirmed he had been infected with monkeypox. He illegally entered Cambodia in Banteay Meanchey province, which adjoins Sa Kaeo in Thailand.

The man was Thailand's first confirmed case.

