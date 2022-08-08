Special holiday for Apec summit

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre has been selected by the government to host Apec 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government intends to announce a special holiday for Greater Bangkok on Nov 16-18, when the capital city hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Monday that the special holiday was decided on by resolution of the government's Apec-organising committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The special holiday should reduce traffic and facilitate the holding of the Apec summit, the movement of those attending and their security, Ms Traisuree said.

Similar holidays had been declared when the country hosted previous summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, she said.

The cabinet had yet to formally approve the special holiday plan, the spokeswoman said.