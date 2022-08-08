Section
Fire at building close to German embassy under control
Thailand
General

Fire at building close to German embassy under control

published : 8 Aug 2022 at 21:47

writer: Online Reporters

A fire at a building of the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand on Monday (Photo: @AMC_010 Twitter account)
A fire at a building of the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand on Monday (Photo: @AMC_010 Twitter account)

A fire broke out at a building in the compound of the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand (Jusmagthai) in Bangkok on Monday but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The disaster prevention and mitigation office in Bangkok reported a blaze in a two-storey building at 7.35pm and it was doused 20 minutes later.

The building was on the Jusmagthai premises close to the German embassy.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

