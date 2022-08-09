1,955 new Covid cases, 33 more deaths

A facilitator raises a sign to guide Covid-19 vaccine recipients at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province on Aug 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill).

The country registered 33 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,955 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 34 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,842 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,954 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 2,294 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 20,947 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,319 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,609,406 Covid-19 cases, including 2,385,971 this year, with 4,556,796 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,663 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,965 so far this year.