1,955 new Covid inpatients, 33 more deaths

An assistant with a "space vacant" sign guides people queueing for Covid-19 vaccination at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill).

There were 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 1,955 new cases admitted to hospitals on Monday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday.

This compared with 34 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,842 patients on Sunday, as reported on Monday.

As of midnight Monday, a total of 20,947 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 21,319 the previous day), including 11,226 in hospitals (down from 11,349). Of the remainder, 246 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 263) and 9,436 in home/community isolation (down from 9,657).

Of those in hospitals, 935 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 953) and 478 dependent on ventilators (down from 487).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,294 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Of the 1,955 new cases over the 24 hours, there were 1,954 cases in the general population and one imported case.

From July 31 to Aug 6, 235,753 people tested positive for Covid-19 via antigen tests. That pointed to 33,679 new Covid-19 cases daily on average over the seven-day period.

The 33 people who died on Monday were aged from six to 98 years.

Bangkok logged six coronavirus-related deaths and there were eight in the adjacent provinces of Samut Prakan (3), Pathum Thani (3), Samut Sakhon (1) and Nakhon Pathom (1).

Other central plains provinces further from the capital also reported eight deaths - two each in Chon Buri and Nakhon Sawan and one each in Rayong, Uthani Thani, Ayutthaya and Kanchanaburi.

The North reported three deaths - in Lampang (2) and Tak (1).

The Northeast had four - three in Nakhon Phanom and one in Loei.

The South reported four deaths - three in Nakhon Si Thammarat and one in Trang.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,609,406 Covid-19 cases, including 2,385,971 this year, with 4,556,796 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,663 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,965 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 570,976 in 24 hours to 590.36 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,404 to 6.44 million.

The United States had the most cases at 94.02 million, up 44,123, and the most deaths at 1.06 million, up 134.



