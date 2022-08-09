Section
Govt to subsidise electricity fuel component tariff
Thailand
General

Govt to subsidise electricity fuel component tariff

published : 9 Aug 2022 at 11:43

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The mascot of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority demonstrates the use of a prepaid electricity voucher machine. (Bangkok Post file photo)
The mascot of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority demonstrates the use of a prepaid electricity voucher machine. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government has decided to subsidise the fuel tariff (Ft) component of electricity bills for the three months September-December, when the cost is set to rise, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Mr Thanakorn said the government on Monday had talks with the Energy Ministry and the Energy Regulatory Commission on ways to cushion the impact of higher power bills on the public.

The meeting agreed there would not be a power price increase this month.

As for the period September-December, it was agreed to subsidise the Ft component in electricity bills, to ease the impact of power price rises on households and vulnerable groups.

Details would be finalised and a proposal sent to cabinet for consideration, he said.

Mr Thanakorn said the prime minister had also asked that agencies look into ways of reducing power consumption.

