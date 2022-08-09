Fraud victims of fugitive Singapore couple file complaint with CIB

The lawyer of a Singaporean man, left, on Tuesday files a police complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau against two fraud suspects reported to have fled from Singapore to Thailand. (Photo supplied)

A Singaporean man and his Thai girlfriend on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), saying that they are victims of internet fraud by a Singaporean man and his Thai wife who have reportedly fled from Singapore to Thailand.

The two were accompanied by lawyer Paisal Ruangrit when they filed a letter of complaint addressed to Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Puridej, the CIB commissioner, asking Thai police to accept their case for legal action.



The letter was accepted for consideration by Pol Lt Col Chalit Thamrongthip, a deputy investigation chief of sub-division 1 of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).



Mr Paisal said his clients were among people who had filed complaints with police in Singapore against two companies which were operated by Pi Jiapeng, a Singaporean, and his Thai wife, Siriwipa Pansuk, selling pre-ordered brand-name items to customers, using social media and websites as their trading channels.



The complainants said they made advance payments for luxury watches or bags that were not delivered.



Mr Paisal said Singapore had issued warrants for their arrest and Interpol had issued a Red Notice advising that Singapore had issued an arrest warrant for the couple.

However, if Thai police were not asked by Singapore for help, they would not be able to arrest them, he added.



So, his clients wanted to also file a complaint against them in Thailand. In case the two happened to commit legal offences in Thailand, Thai police could issue warrants for their arrest under Thai law and bring them into the legal process, the lawyer said.



In July, Singapore's CNA news channel reported at least 180 complaints had been filed against them since June. Pi Jiapeng, 26, was subsequently arrested on June 27. He was released on bail the next day after his passport was impounded. His Thai wife Siriwipa Pansuk, 27, surrendered on June 30. Since then, the couple could not be contacted, the channel reported.



The Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News reported that the couple, also known by their aliases Kevin and Ann, had left Singapore and entered Malaysia from Tuas Checkpoint and were believed to now be in Thailand.



Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen confirmed that the couple were arrested in Singapore, adding that damages from the alleged fraud were estimated at the equivalent of 800 million baht.



He said the couple had fled after being granted bail, but did not say if they came to Thailand.



Interpol has issued a Red Notice, indicating arrest warrants have been issued for the couple in Singapore. However, Singapore had not contacted the Royal Thai Police for help, Pol Col Krissana said.