BMA to conduct zoning review

Thong Lor area. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will set up a panel to work with the Royal Thai Police to review zoning for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues in response to people's current lifestyle in terms of dining.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday the Interior Ministry had classified dining zones in three areas including Patpong Road, Makkasan Road around RCA, and Ratchadaphisek Road near Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan area since 2002 so as to regulate tourists and prevent them from causing a disturbance to local residents.

However, people have changed their lifestyle in terms of dining and hanging out. Instead, they visit other places -- such as Thong Lor, Phaholyothin, Ari and Khao San Road -- which were not listed in the ministry's zoning plan, he said.

"Even though the BMA has no authority in zoning [these places], it is duty-bound to take care of food and buildings," he said.

Mr Chadchart said he has assigned his advisor, Pol Gen Adit Ngamjitsuksri, to work on this matter and re-zoning proposals will be submitted to the Interior Ministry for consideration.

Meanwhile, Phongsiri Panprasong, the 27-year-old owner of the Mountain B pub in Chon Buri's Sattahip district, along with his wife and employees, attended a chanting ceremony for those killed by the inferno on Aug 5.

The Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday granted him bail with a 300,000-baht surety and an order he wear an electronic bracelet.

He faces two charges of negligent acts that caused the death of other persons and operating a nightspot without permission.

His lawyer Anucha Wongsirat said Mr Phongsiri paid 50,000 baht in preliminary financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

Mr Phongsiri promised to provide as much compensation as he could. The pub coordinated with the Lawyer Council to reach an agreement with the other victims, Mr Anucha said. The tragedy killed 15 people --11 men and 4 women -- and injured 40.

The Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry, Mental Health Centre 6 and public health offices have provided counselling to 81 victims, 46 of whom were at risk of developing mental health issues.