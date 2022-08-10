2,335 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

Volunteers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security give free haircuts to people at Wat Suwannaram community in Bangkok Noi district on Tuesday when the country logged 2,335 new Covid-19 patients and 32 new deaths related to the disease. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut).

The country registered 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,335 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 33 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,955 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Tuesday morning.

All the 2,335 new patients were local cases.

On Tuesday, 2,151 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,099 others were receiving treatment (up from 20,947 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,611,741 Covid-19 cases, including 2,388,306 this year, with 4,558,947 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,695 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,997 so far this year.