Tomboys file complaint over multimillion-baht breast removal surgery fraud

Lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, centre, and complainants talk to reporters at the Central Investigation Bureau on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Five tomboys filed a fraud complaint against a tomboy-cum-broker who allegedly failed to arrange breast removal surgery for them after collecting their money.

Accompanied by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet, the five sent their complaint to the Central Investigation Bureau on Wednesday.

They said they paid "Tomway", the nickname of the tomboy breast removal broker, for a service which was never delivered.

Mr Ronnarong said that the five were among at least 25 people who informed him that they had lost altogether 4 million baht to the alleged fraud.

One of the five complainants, Pawadee Chammalee, 36, said "Tomway" claimed to represent many well-known surgery clinics in Bangkok. The broker quoted the price for such a surgery at 69,000-79,000 baht and allowed clients to pay either lump sums or in instalments.

The broker told clients they would lose their surgery bookings unless they met payment deadlines, Ms Pawadee said.

"Tomway" also conducted lucky draws for surgeries - but when she won a draw, the broker kept postponing her surgery, Ms Pawadee said. Other clients shared the same fate and someone received a refund of only 7,000 baht, she said.

Another complainant, 30-year-old Sunisa Khongsilp, said the broker had provided clients with the service for two years with no problems until early this year.

The broker told her she had financial problems and that the clients who could not wait could go to court, Ms Sunisa said.

Lawyer Ronnarong said the broker could be charged with public fraud and unauthorised surgery advertisement related to hospital and computer crime laws.

He also said four surgery clinics did not receive any payment from the broker after operating on clients.