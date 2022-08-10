Section
Mountain B pub fire death toll rises to 16
Thailand
General

Mountain B pub fire death toll rises to 16

published : 10 Aug 2022 at 18:19

writer: AFP

A fire at the packed Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Friday killed 16 people and injured 42. (Photo: Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation)
The death toll from the Mountain B nightclub fire has risen to 16, officials said on Wednesday, with dozens more still in hospital.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday morning, ripping through the club in Chon Buri's Sattahip district.

A 23-year-old man was the latest fatality, the province's public relations office confirmed in a Facebook post.

His death overnight took the overall toll to 16, they said, adding that a further 16 people remained in hospital on respirators.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but rescue workers said last week that flammable acoustic foam on the walls of the club accelerated the blaze.

Over the weekend police detained the owner of the venue, Pongsiri Panprasong, later releasing him on bail.

At a press conference this week, he denied reports that some of the doors at the nightclub were locked at the time of the fire, and apologised to the victims and their families.

Many of those who died at the scene were found crowded by the entrance and in the bathroom, their bodies severely burned, the rescue service said last week.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

