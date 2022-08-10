Hospitel, hotel isolation may end next month

A nurse remotely monitors patients being treated for Covid-19 at a Bangkok hotel on April 30 last year. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Department of Health Service Support will ask the Public Health Ministry to consider ending hospitel and hotel isolation next month in response to the improving Covid-19 situation.

Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong, director-general of the department, on Wednesday said the department is preparing to submit its proposal to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Dr Thares also responded to questions about the impact of such a move. He said the country now has a treatment system in place in the form of out-patient self-isolation (OPSI), as well as home isolation measures.

He cited a survey this month that showed the number of hospitels had fallen from 79 to 11, yet still had 3,220 unoccupied beds, while hotels where patients stay isolated had shrunk from 31 to six sites yet still had 1,500 unoccupied beds.

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), said he was ready to comply with such a policy after both schemes are axed.

He said the NHSO has a coordinating system via its 1330 hotline, but a walk-in service is also available for the public via the OPSI, as well as the home isolation system.

The NHSO will also cover medical costs for gold-card subscribers, he said, adding the NHSO has been working with telemedicine providers to help Covid-19 patients.

The mobile applications that support the telemedicine system for gold-card subscribers and state officials are Good Doctor Technology, MorDee and Clicknic.