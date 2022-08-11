Section
2,316 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths
published : 11 Aug 2022 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker vaccinates a boy against Covid-19 in Nonthaburi province on Aug 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpatarasill).
The country registered 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,316 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,335 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Wednesday morning.

All the 2,316 new patients were local cases.

On Wednesday, 2,076 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,304 others were receiving treatment (up from 21,099 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,614,057 Covid-19 cases, including 2,390,622 this year, with 4,561,023 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,730 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,032 so far this year.

