Pub quarrel leaves 2 deaths, 1 injured
Thailand
General

Pub quarrel leaves 2 deaths, 1 injured

published : 12 Aug 2022 at 09:59

writer: Abdullah Benjakat and Online Reporters

A car rear window was damaged when a paramilitary ranger fired his assault rifle after a quarrel at a pub in Muang district, Yala province, early Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
A car rear window was damaged when a paramilitary ranger fired his assault rifle after a quarrel at a pub in Muang district, Yala province, early Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: Police arrested a paramilitary ranger who allegedly shot and stabbed three people following a quarrel at a popular pub in Muang district of this southern border province early Friday, resulting in two deaths and one injury.

Police said the attack happened at Nasa pub on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng at 12.45am. The paramilitary ranger fired an assault rifle at people with whom he had a quarrel.

A woman and a man in their 30s later succumbed to their wounds at a local hospital. The woman sustained a stab wound to her waist, while the man was shot in the chest and upper left arm.

Another man aged about 40 was shot in the right shoulder but remained conscious. Many vehicles at the nightspot were sprayed with bullets.

According to media reports, police arrested the ranger at the scene. He was identified as Hadchaicharn (surname withheld), a 25-year-old Phatthalung native.

During questioning, the attacker told police that he had a dispute at the pub and later returned with his assault rifle before firing multiple shots at the people.

The pub was frequently visited by local government officials, including paramilitary rangers.

