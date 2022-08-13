Provinces on alert for more floods

Flooding in the northern province of Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Flood alerts have been issued in 11 provinces, including Bangkok, after severe runoff unleashed by Tropical Storm Mulan flowed downstream from the North, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The alarm was sounded in Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.

The department also said it was now keeping a close eye on the steadily swelling Chao Phraya River which receives water from the northern provinces where Mulan had triggered widespread floods.

Similar warnings are also in effect in areas on the banks of the Noi River which is a tributary of the Chao Phraya.

Residents living in communities dotted along both riverbanks were advised to be ready to move to higher ground, while nearby construction sites were told to reinforce their foundations for fear of ensuing landslides.

Riverside restaurants, piers and fish farms should brace for a rapid surge in water levels, the department said, as they are particularly at risk.

The Chao Phraya barrage has increased its discharge to between 1,000-1,400 cubic metres of water per second, but also has the knock-on effect of raising levels in downstream provinces by 20-60cm. Expected to be severely hit are low-lying areas outside the flood walls in Klong Phong Pheng in Ang Thong as well Klong Bang Ban, tambon Hua Wiang of Sena district and Phak Hai district where the Noi cuts through Ayutthaya.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the situation is under control after there were no heavy downpours on Friday.

However, the City Hall chief said the level at the Chao Phraya barrage in Chai Nat was now under close surveillance as that has a direct effect on the volume of water flowing into the capital

In Chiang Rai, Mulan has caused runoff from the forest in tambon Ban Doo in Muang district, leading to flooded sections of Phahon Yothin Road which leads into Mae Chan and Mae Sai districts. The road remains partially closed to small vehicles.

Many homes and farmland were also flooded in tambon Ban Doo.

In Phayao, floodwater reached one metre in several areas of Phu Sang district and caused damaged property, homes and cars in at least 10 villages.

In nearby Chiang Mai, a landslide was reported in Mae Ai district after the heavy rainfall.