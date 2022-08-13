Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
No Häagen-Dazs recall in Thailand - FDA
Thailand
General

No Häagen-Dazs recall in Thailand - FDA

published : 13 Aug 2022 at 17:36

writer: Online Reporters

A scoop of chocolate ice cream. (File photo: Sunan Lorsomsab)
A scoop of chocolate ice cream. (File photo: Sunan Lorsomsab)

Certain batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream products that have been found to be contaminated with traces of a chemical linked to cancer have not been imported into Thailand, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Saturday.

Following the FDA inspection, the implicated products had not been imported into Thailand, he said.

"The public can rest assured that inspection of imported goods remains rigorous, and we are closely monitoring the food safety situation in other countries," Mr Weerachai said.

Several countries have recalled Häagen-Dazs ice creams from sale after an alert was relayed on the EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed system at the request of France, which last month detected 2-Chloroethanol in checks on some of the products. 2-Chloroethanol is a compound found in ethylene oxide (ETO), a carcinogenic chemical used as a pesticide and cleaning chemical and has properties that damage DNA.

The move concerns tubs and mini cups made by Häagen-Dazs, a brand owned by United States manufacturer General Mills, with expiry dates of between March 16 and April 23, 2023, with flavours including Vanilla, Belgian Chocolate, Macadamia Nut Brittle and Pralines & Cream.

People can make inquiries and file complaints related to product safety by calling the FDA hotline at 1556. They can also contact @FDAThai LINE account, FDAThai Facebook account, the Public Health Ministry or provincial public health offices.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

No Häagen-Dazs recall in Thailand - FDA

Certain batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream products that have been found to be contaminated with traces of a chemical linked to cancer have not been imported into Thailand, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Saturday.

17:36
Thailand

100kg of crystal meth seized in South

Police seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in Pattani on Friday and arrested a suspect who reportedly said he had evaded arrest after taking part in an even bigger drug run four months earlier in Phatthalung.

17:03
World

Taliban beat women at Kabul rally

KABUL: Taliban fighters beat women and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists’ return to power.

16:31