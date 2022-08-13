TikTok show-off turns out to be a thief, say police

In a TikTok video, Surasak Thakenglarp shows off banknotes he says were the product of his hard work. His "work" actually involved a break-in at a Chon Buri business, say police. (Screenshot from https://www.tiktok.com/@joker76469)

A man showing off bundles of banknotes on TikTok and telling viewers he got the money from his own hard work turned out to be a thief, police say.

When Chon Buri police visited the home of the man in question in tambon Bang Sai in Muang district, they found 220,000 baht in banknotes, cheques worth 32 million baht and the clothes the suspect wore during the break-in at a local business. Arrested was Surasak Thakenglarp, 29, a native of Surin.

In the video posted by @Joker764, a man is shown with bundles of banknotes in both hands, telling viewers that he got up early to earn money to pay off debts.

Most of the stolen money was recovered as the suspect told officers he had only spent 150 baht to buy food, said Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kijjaharn, chief of Chon Buri police.

He said police had been following up a complaint that a thief had stolen a safe containing money and other items at the office of Kiattithayakorn Metal Co in Muang district on the night of Aug 11. Security video had captured the thief in action.

Police subsequently found a TikTok video of a man showing off banknotes and wearing the same clothes as in the security video. They then tracked him to his room.