1,773 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

Classical performers in elaborate costumes depict a scene from the Ramayana epic at the Siam Paragon shopping complex, Bangkok, on Saturday

The country registered 30 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,773 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 35 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,140 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Saturday morning.

All the 1,773 new patients were local cases.

On Saturday, 2,576 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 20,958 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,791 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,620,425 Covid-19 cases, including 2,396,990 this year, with 4,567,639 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,828 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,130 so far this year.