Rescuer has a body as his 5km pillion rider

Rescuer Montree Phiewphong, right, is securing to his brother Apichart the body of a villager who fell to his death from a tree while picking wild fruit. Rescue workers of the Hook 31 team moved the body out of the forest in Wang Nam Khieo district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Sunday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Sibling rescuers took turns to tie a dead body to themselves and brought it as their pillion rider from a five-kilometre-deep forest where it was found on Sunday.

Montree Phiewphong said he and his younger brother Apichart were the pair that brought the body of Luang Chodkasem, 73, from the forest in a community forest in Thap Lan National Park in Wang Nam Khieo district.

They had to take turn tying themselves with the body because riding through the rough trail for the 30-minute-long trip out of the forest was too tiring for one rescuer.

Luang was a resident of Ban Hua Khao Thong village in tambon Ubon Sap of Wang Nam Khieo. He left the village on Saturday afternoon, heading into the forest in search of wild samo fruit (black myrobalan).

When he had not returned by late evening, his son became worried. He and other villagers decided to ask for help from the Hook 31 rescue team based in Wang Nam Khieo district.

The team launched a search shortly after 8pm, scouring the forest until about 2am on Sunday, when they called off the unsuccessful search.

On Sunday morning, the son went into the forest alone and found his father lying dead under a samo tree. He informed the village chief, who subsequently asked the rescue team to help move the body out of the forest. It was believed Luang had fallen to his death from the tree, about five kilometres from the village.

The rescuers, accompanied by police, used a motorcycle to transport the body out of the forest to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital for an autopsy.